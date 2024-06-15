The final WWE SmackDown before Clash at the Castle had several newsworthy moments, one of which included LA Knight and Logan Paul. Dutch Mantell reacted to the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and had a cheeky shot at Logan Paul.

As seen on the blue brand, LA Knight surprised Logan Paul by managing to get into the latter's swimming pool. Paul was expectedly shocked to see LA Knight chilling in his pool and got the "Megastar" ejected from his residence without getting into a brawl.

As noted on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell found it odd that Logan Paul just had one security guard to escort LA Knight out of the premises. Moreover, Smack Talk panelists found it bizarre that Logan Paul didn't directly attack Knight for trespassing on his property.

"He had one guy go out there. One security guy! That's all he had. What a cheap a**!" said Dutch Mantell. [25:00 onwards]

Following LA Knight and Logan Paul's angle, Carmelo Hayes cut a promo from the crowd and announced himself for the Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Dutch Mantell felt WWE just wanted to have Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes on TV this week and booked them in segments that weren't overly significant in the grander scheme of things.

The former WWE manager added:

"I think it was just to make an appearance, not much more than that. They just wanted to keep them on TV. Carmello Hayes; his interview in the crowd; it was okay. I think it was just to keep them on TV. They didn't really say anything; it was just like, 'Hey guys, we're here, we're not an afterthought.'" [24:16 - 24:50]

Logan Paul and LA Knight are on course to have a high-profile WWE match, and whenever it does happen, it should ideally be contested for the United States Championship.

They haven't even had a match yet, but the build on TV is slowly garnering the crowd's attention on what's shaping up to be an entertaining program.