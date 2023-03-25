What if Cody Rhodes gets injured before WrestleMania 39? Vince Russo on a possible WWE dilemma (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes the WWE roster lacks the depth to adequately cover for Cody Rhodes if Roman Reigns' rival suffers another injury.

Rhodes sustained a torn pectoral muscle days before facing Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in June 2022. The American Nightmare battled through the pain to defeat Rollins before undergoing surgery. After a seven-month absence, he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to book his ticket to the WrestleMania 39 main event.

Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about the limited options if Rhodes misses WrestleMania:

"Do you think anybody at WWE, do you think they've discussed a back-up plan God forbid Cody were to get hurt? I was thinking about that today, bro. If Cody gets hurt, where are they?" [1:13 – 1:36]

Vince Russo highlights why Cody Rhodes is so important

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will headline the second night of WrestleMania 39 on April 2. Six days before the show, Rhodes is set to face Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on RAW.

Using sports teams as an example, Vince Russo explained how the WWE roster lacks major star power at the top of the card:

"What's the one thing that you gotta have to win [in sports]? You gotta have depth because people are going to get hurt, and especially wrestling because wrestling it's not just getting hurt. Wrestling it's getting hurt, wrestling it's contracts expiring, wrestling it's negotiations breaking down, wrestling it's politics, wrestling you're in the doghouse. In sports, it's injury. What do you always say, bro? Everybody deals in injuries, so you gotta have the depth. Where's the depth here, bro?" [6:41 – 7:18]

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's most active superstars since returning to the ring two months ago. Including untelevised live events, the 37-year-old has competed in 17 matches since his Royal Rumble return on January 28.

