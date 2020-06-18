What Cody Rhodes said to Shawn Spears before unprotected gruesome chair shot on AEW revealed

Shawn Spears' hitting Cody Rhodes with the unprotected chair shot on AEW shocked everyone!

The shot was something that Tony Khan did not take too well either.

Cody Rhodes takes an unprotected chair shot from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest

Shawn Spears made an immediate and rather heavy-handed impact in the world of AEW when he first made his mark by hitting Cody Rhodes across the head with a steel chair really hard. The move was one that drew blood and drew more than its fair share of controversy for the then-fledgling AEW.

Shawn Spears revealed how Cody Rhodes actually reacted to the incident recently while he was on AEW Unrestricted alongside Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards.

Shawn Spears on the unprotected chair shot to Cody Rhodes on AEW

Shawn Spears first made fun of the fact that he was called 'The Chairman' in AEW because of the chair shot, but other than that one time he had hit Cody Rhodes across the head with the steel chair, Shawn Spears had not really hit anyone else with the chair since that time.

Shawn Spears went on to point out how AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was not someone to do something halfway, and when the chair shot was supposed to be hit, he refused to put his hands up and took the entire shot directly to his head.

"You get the nickname 'The Chairman', you hit a guy once with a chair and then you never touch anybody else with a chair since then, the moniker is funny. But to that point, that created a lot of traction, a lot of buzz, both positively and negatively. Here's the thing with Cody... the history between us is well documented. We go back a very very long way. That guy is never going to half-a** anything. If you put him on top of a cage, he is going to moonsault off. If you hit in the head with a chair, and I say, 'Man, get your hands up.' And he says no, and he says, 'Swing for the fences.'"

Shawn Spears also talked about how the move was controversial but that the thing with professional wrestling was that it was all in the timing and that at AEW Fyter Fest when he went to hit Cody, the timing was off and the entire spot went wrong.

During the post-Fyter Fest media scrum it was stated that the chair Cody got hit in the head with was “gimmicked,” but something must have gone wrong.



Based on these screengrabs, it appears as though he got hit in the back of the head with the bottom of backrest by accident. pic.twitter.com/iy0Lmz32eW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 30, 2019

"When he says he is going to outwork you when he says he's going to out-dog you, when he says he's going to out-perform you, he means it. What he may not understand is that I am that guy too. So I can't also half-a** anything. I'm going to swing and I'm going to swing for the fences. When they say timing is everything, they are paramount in professional wrestling. When you are off by even a fraction of a millimeter, as we saw in Fyter Fest, anything can happen."

However, Shawn Spears did admit that despite all of that, the fact that Cody Rhodes did bleed in the way that he did, added to the segment and made it far more memorable than it otherwise would have been. The feud between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears might be something that builds even further in the years to come.