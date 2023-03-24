"What cowboy leaves his hat behind?" - Current WWE star claims Brock Lesnar was afraid during recent RAW tapings

WWE star MVP claims that Brock Lesnar was afraid of being in the same ring as Omos.

A couple of weeks ago, the two behemoths came face-to-face in the ring. However, the gargantuan Omos sent Brock packing out of the ring. The Beast seemed visibly flustered by the sudden onslaught. He asked the ring crew to fetch his hat and walked out of the arena.

On the latest episode of After the Bell podcast, MVP claimed that he was ecstatic to see Brock walk away from Omos. He suggested that Lesnar was afraid and didn't even get back to get his hat. The Hurt Business manager claimed that despite the glorious list of opponents Brock faced at WrestleMania, he never came across anyone like The Nigerian Giant.

"Joy watching Brock cower. We've never seen Brock cower before. Any other time Brock would have jumped his a** back in the ring and started tossing people around. But he stood there and sized up the situation with Omos and he took steps backward, not forward, backward. He wouldn't even come and retrieve his hat. He asked somebody to retrieve his hat. What cowboy leaves his hat behind? He asked for his hat because he did not want to climb back in the ring and get a little bit more of that power." [23:30 - 24:03]

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. https://t.co/ASW0CcfQBr

Brock Lesnar will be on Monday Night RAW this week

With just a week left to WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will come face-to-face with The Nigerian Giant on the go-home show of Monday Night RAW.

The two behemoths will be part of an official weigh-in before WWE WrestleMania. With tensions rising between the two superstars, things could get out of hand and the entire segment could descend into chaos.

Are you excited about the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes