What did Dominik Mysterio say in Spanish that fans loudly booed on WWE RAW?

Dominik Mysterio cut a passionate promo on tonight's edition of RAW that received quite a loud reaction from fans.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio are all set to collide in a match at WrestleMania 39. The latter accepted his son's challenge for a match after Dom went too far on last week's SmackDown and screamed at his mother.

On RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest came out to a chorus of boos from the crowd. The young gun then cut an intense promo, taking several shots at the Mysterio family. During the promo, he said a few things in Spanish and many non-Spanish-speaking fans wondered what he said.

Denise Salcedo of Fightful has provided a translation of Dominik's RAW promo on her official Twitter handle.

"Dominik Mysterio said his family was jealous of him because he was taller and more handsome than his father, Rey Mysterio. He also said his mom and sister always sided with Rey. For the non-Spanish speakers. There ya go. 🤣 #wweraw" she wrote.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



For the non-Spanish speakers. There ya go. 🤣 Dominik Mysterio said his family was jealous of him because he was taller and more handsome than his father Rey Mysterio. He also said his mom and sister always sided with Rey.For the non-Spanish speakers. There ya go. 🤣 #wweraw Dominik Mysterio said his family was jealous of him because he was taller and more handsome than his father Rey Mysterio. He also said his mom and sister always sided with Rey. For the non-Spanish speakers. There ya go. 🤣 #wweraw

Dominik Mysterio had many other mean things to say to his father

Judging by Dominik's promo on RAW, he wasn't happy over Rey Mysterio hitting him on last week's SmackDown.

He was also angry at his mother for watching Rey attack him and not doing anything about it.

Dominik then said something many fans had been dreading for a while now. He said that he wished Eddie Guerrero was his father, and that Rey never existed. The line also drew a massive amount of booing from the fans in attendance.

Dominik is hell-bent on putting his father down at WrestleMania 39. A victory over Rey is bound to establish him as a credible bad guy on WWE TV.

What did you think of Dominik's promo on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes