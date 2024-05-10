"What a dumb thing to do" - WWE PR rep allegedly bashed journalist for asking Triple H about controversial departure

An interesting piece of information has emerged from the post-Backlash presser, where Triple H was asked about a star's departure from WWE. The star who was let go is Drew Gulak.

At the Backlash, France post-show presser, Journalist Lucas Charpiot asked The Game about Drew Gulak's release from WWE. The journalist was told to pick good news sources, a line that caused quite a furor on social media.

Lucas Charpiot has now revealed that a WWE PR representative bashed him for asking Triple H the question. Here's what Charpiot said:

"One of the PR, as soon as I sent my question to Triple H, said to me, 'What a dumb thing to do.' So I knew, there was going to be backlash online, but..." [0:00-0:18]

Expand Tweet

What was Triple H's response to Lucas Charpiot?

The WWE Chief Content Officer's response to Charpiot received a mixed response on social media. Here's what he told Charpiot when asked about Drew Gulak's release:

“If you’re going to cite news sources, pick good ones. That’s where I would start — credible, really, maybe. We release talent all the time. It’s a part of what we do. You just can’t hire people, bring them in, keep hiring more people, and just keep bringing them in. An unfortunate part of the job is talent get released. Can I say that he was released? He was not released. His contract was just not renewed.” [H/T CSS]

Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey made an allegation against Drew Gulak. She stated that he grabbed the drawstrings of her pants in a backstage area back in 2022.

Gulak was removed from WWE TV following the allegation, and his eight-year run with the promotion ended mere days later. It should be noted that an internal investigation was conducted in response to Rousey's comments made against Gulak.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback