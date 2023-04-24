"What else could it be?" - WWE Legend has a good laugh at Matt Cardona's expense

Matt Cardona has had better weekends in the world of professional wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Hornswoggle at AIW this weekend. While interfering in his match, Swoggle hit Caronda with a surprise and a low blow, jeopardizing his AIW title reign.

Despite the interference, Cardona defeated Joshua Bishop and retained his AIW Absolute Championship.

Cardona recently took to social media to keep things going by letting Hornswoggle know that he's dead to him. This prompted Hornswoggle's former partner, WWE Legend Fit Finlay, to comment on this hilarity by kicking The Indy God while he's down.

"@TheMattCardona @DylanPostl Low blow, What else could it be ? Hahahahahahahaha," Fit Finlay said in a tweet.

Matt Cardona takes Fit Finlay's tweet in stride

While Matt Cardona might be mad at Hornswoggle for what he did, he doesn't seem to be taking any offense to Fit Finlay's hilarious tweet.

The Indy God responded to the WWE Legend and praised his response.

"Tweet of the year!" Matt Cardona said in response.

Despite his wife, Chelsea Green returning to WWE earlier this year, Cardona has remained outside the company, working across multiple promotions as one of the most popular names in independent wrestling.

Since being released by WWE in 2020, Cardona has competed for All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT, Game Changer Wrestling, and countless other independent promotions.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is the perfect example of going out and making a name for yourself following being released by the company.

It's unknown when or if Cardona will decide to return to WWE, but one thing is for sure, in the last few years, he has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he belongs there.

What do you make of Fit Finlay's comments? Would you like to see a future match between Matt Cardona and Hornswoggle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Should WWE bring Matt Cardona back? Yes No 0 votes