What exactly did CM Punk say before being eliminated from the Royal Rumble match?

CM Punk couldn't win the Royal Rumble match this year, but he came extremely close. He was likely seconds away from reigning supreme until Cody Rhodes dumped him out of the ring. What exactly did The Second City Saint say before he was eliminated?

CM Punk entered the Royal Rumble at #27, and this was his first televised match in WWE in a decade. Unfortunately for him, it didn't go as planned, and he ended the bout as the runner-up.

Before he was eliminated, Punk said, "I didn't wait 10 years to lose to Dusty's kid."

As a result, Cody Rhodes became the first man in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. It was the first time this happened in the 21st century. Meanwhile, there has yet to be a repeat Women's Rumble winner, let alone a back-to-back one.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out on the RAW after Royal Rumble. What plans will WWE have for CM Punk? Only time will tell.

Punk has been rumored to face off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary is currently sidelined due to an injury but is expected to return in time for The Show of Shows.

