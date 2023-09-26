"What the f***" - Absent Rhea Ripley is startled by WWE RAW moment

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter as she was startled by a moment that happened during the latest episode of RAW.

Ripley has been absent from WWE television since she got brutally attacked by a returning Nia Jax. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Mami's Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on former Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event.

The bout was full of chaos during its last moments as we first saw Dominik Mysterio, who came out to distract the former champions, and then Jey Uso made his way to the ring to Sami and Owens' aid, attacking Dirty Dom.

However, it did not stop there as JD McDonagh and Cody Rhodes also got involved. The former's appearance was fruitful for The Judgment Day members as he hit Sami with a championship belt while the referee was distracted, helping Damian Priest pin his opponent and retain the title.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to react to the chaos that took place during her Judgment Day members' Tag Team match.

"What the f**k…" Ripley wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to book Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that it would be pretty interesting to see the creative team book a match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax after the latter's attack on The Eradicator.

"I think they do have some money with the Rhea and Nia [storyline]. Let's get the creative team on that and see what they can come up with. It is pretty interesting, but I did like the way she debuted. She just showed up" said Mantell.

Moreover, the fans are eagerly waiting for Ripley to make a return soon on WWE television and confront Nia Jax. It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Women's World Champion.

Do you want to see a matchup between The Eradicator and The Irresistible Force? Let us know in the comments section below.