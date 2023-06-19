"What the f*ck is going on here?" – WWE veteran questions eerily similar segments on RAW and SmackDown

Eerily similar segments on RAW and SmackDown have been questioned by WWE veteran Jim Cornette on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka were given new championship belts for their SmackDown and RAW Women's titles, respectively, by Adam Pearce. While Asuka received the WWE Women's Championship, Rhea got the Women's World Championship.

Jim Cornette recently talked about the new belts in his podcast. He said that Adam Pearce gave Rhea Ripley and Asuka the new belts in the exact same manner.

"Adam Pearce gave her [Rhea] a brand new title belt and called her the Women's World Champion and she gave back the blue belt which is the SmackDown Women's belt and took the new gold one with white leather in an exact copy of the transaction that Adam Pearce made with Asuka," said Cornette. [From 1:32 to 2:02]

The veteran manager added that Adam Pearce called both Ripley and Asuka the Women's World Champion which does not make any sense.

"Asuka was the RAW Women's Champion and turned that belt in for a new gold belt, at least it didn't have white leather, and he called her the Women's World Champion. So what the f**k is going on here?" [From 2:05 to 2:22]

Asuka will defend her title against Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank

Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions. While Adam Pearce was presenting Asuka with the WWE Women's Championship, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television to challenge her for the title.

Asuka accepted Flair's challenge and WWE announced that the match would take place on the SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Fans want to see Charlotte Flair become the champion for the 15th time. Only time will tell if she will be able to beat Asuka at SmackDown.

