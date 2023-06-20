"What the f*ck Steph?" - Former WWE Champion's reaction to Stephanie McMahon calling him a bad kisser

Stephanie McMahon apparently wasn't happy with how Kurt Angle kissed her during a backstage WWE segment.

In the early 2000s, Stephanie, Kurt Angle, and Triple H were involved in a love triangle storyline on WWE TV. The angle featured a backstage segment that saw The Olympic Gold Medalist kissing Stephanie.

Kurt Angle recently chatted with Inside The Ropes and opened up about Stephanie McMahon's reaction to the kiss. She wasn't thrilled with how he kissed her and told him about the same shortly after the segment.

Here's what Angle said:

"Afterward, Stephanie comes up to me and says, 'I just want to tell you, you kiss like a fish.' I said, 'Wait a minute! What the f*ck Steph? Your dad was in the room, what did you want me to do, stick my tongue down your throat?' It was crazy, wow." [1:28-1:44]

Stephanie McMahon's last WWE match was against Kurt Angle

It has been five long years since Stephanie wrestled her last WWE match. At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Stephanie and Triple H met Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Despite fans having low expectations, it ended up being the most exciting match of the night and was lauded by the WWE Universe.

Here's what Ronda had to say about the match mere days before WrestleMania 34 while speaking with The Mirror:

"To turn from a little girl who had to run laps with a broken toe, because 'what if it happened at the Olympics?' because he set the example of what happens if you break your neck at the Olympics... and for him to have already successfully made this transition and to help guide me through the process... I really feel like I could have no better mentor than him in this match. I'm extremely grateful and lucky, and I know that we're going to tear the house down." [H/T Mirror]

That night, Rousey and Angle picked up a massive win over Stephanie and Triple H. It seems unlikely that Stephanie will ever step into the squared circle again.

