"What the f*ck," "This isn't a good look for TNA" - WWE star making history at Slammiversary divides fans

By JP David
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:21 GMT
Triple H and Shawn Michaels are the creative minds behind WWE and NXT, respectively. (Photo source: wwe.com and @ThisIsTNA on X)

A current WWE star made history at TNA Wrestling Slammiversary on Sunday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. However, fans were divided by the result, and they let the people in charge know about it online.

At Slammiversary, Masha Slamovich faced Jacy Jayne in a Winner Take All Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Jayne continued to prove doubters wrong by beating Slamovich following a Rolling Encore to the face.

The outcome has divided wrestling fans on the internet. Some thought that Shawn Michaels and Triple H were taking over TNA Wrestling and was the only side benefiting from their partnership. Others praised the match and pointed to Jacy Jayne turning into a star.

Here are some of the best reactions on X.

Fans react to Jayne&#039;s win [Image source: X]
Fans react to Jayne's win [Image source: X]

Jacy Jayne has been on a roll over the past few months, beating Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Championship. Jayne successfully defended the title against Jordynne Grace at Evolution and now won the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Masha Slamovich at Slammiversary.

Other WWE stars at TNA Slammiversary

Jacy Jayne wasn't the only WWE Superstar to appear and wrestle at TNA Slammiversary. Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship in a three-way match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in the main event. Williams feigned a knee injury to steal the win from Santana.

Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx were also present during Jayne's match, while AJ Styles returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time since 2013. Styles appeared after Leon Slater defeated Moose to become the new X-Division Champion.

Styles cut a promo about his time with TNA, putting over the previous stars that helped build the company in its infancy in the 2000s. He also praised Slater, whom he called the future of the brand.

The event was filled with former WWE stars like The Hardy Boyz, Ash By Elegance, The IInspiration, Enzo Amore, Matt Cardona, Brian Meyers, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Indi Hartwell, and Nic Nemeth.

JP David

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by Pratik Singh
