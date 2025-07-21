"What the f*ck," "This isn't a good look for TNA" - WWE star making history at Slammiversary divides fans

A current WWE star made history at TNA Wrestling Slammiversary on Sunday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. However, fans were divided by the result, and they let the people in charge know about it online.At Slammiversary, Masha Slamovich faced Jacy Jayne in a Winner Take All Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Jayne continued to prove doubters wrong by beating Slamovich following a Rolling Encore to the face.The outcome has divided wrestling fans on the internet. Some thought that Shawn Michaels and Triple H were taking over TNA Wrestling and was the only side benefiting from their partnership. Others praised the match and pointed to Jacy Jayne turning into a star.Here are some of the best reactions on X.Fans react to Jayne's win [Image source: X]Jacy Jayne has been on a roll over the past few months, beating Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Championship. Jayne successfully defended the title against Jordynne Grace at Evolution and now won the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Masha Slamovich at Slammiversary.Other WWE stars at TNA SlammiversaryJacy Jayne wasn't the only WWE Superstar to appear and wrestle at TNA Slammiversary. Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship in a three-way match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in the main event. Williams feigned a knee injury to steal the win from Santana.Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx were also present during Jayne's match, while AJ Styles returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time since 2013. Styles appeared after Leon Slater defeated Moose to become the new X-Division Champion.Styles cut a promo about his time with TNA, putting over the previous stars that helped build the company in its infancy in the 2000s. He also praised Slater, whom he called the future of the brand.The event was filled with former WWE stars like The Hardy Boyz, Ash By Elegance, The IInspiration, Enzo Amore, Matt Cardona, Brian Meyers, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Indi Hartwell, and Nic Nemeth.