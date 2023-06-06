"What f*cking woman would f*ck that" - When Paul Bearer shared hilarious story to The Undertaker's former WWE rival

The Undertaker's WWE career featured his legendary WrestleMania streak, which lasted for a remarkable 21 years. The Phenom's second WrestleMania victim was the iconic Jake Roberts.

On the latest episode of his podcast The Snake Pit, Roberts shared a hilarious anecdote about Taker's former associate, the late great Paul Bearer.

During a Q&A session, when a fan asked him for a funny Paul Bearer story, Roberts began talking about back when the late Hall of Famer approached him to talk about the latter's wife. The WWE legend detailed that the interaction happened when they were at Poconos in Pennsylvania for a wrestling show, while staying at a hotel with honeymoon suites:

"I go to breakfast the next morning, and Paul Bearer comes in, 'Jake, may I sit with you?' [doing an impression of the late star]. Sure Paul, sit down. 'Oh, what a horrible night.' I'm like, 'What's wrong, man?' 'Oh, my wife. Oh my God. I don't know what I'm going to do.' What the f*ck, man? Y'all breaking up? What? 'Oh, it's worse than that, Jake.' What, did she die?"

Jake Roberts continued:

"No. God no. That might actually help. I'm like, 'The f*ck, man? What's going on?' He's like, 'Last night, I went to that lovely room. I got into the heart-shaped bath tub. Laid in that. Got out. Drank some champagne. Then I kicked back on that heart-shaped bed. I look up at the f*cking mirror in the ceiling. I look at my body. My gross f*cking shapes. Couldn't find my d*ck. I thought to myself - What f*cking woman would f*ck that? Jake, I married a sick b*tch.'" [33:12-34:36]

WWF Wrestling @WWFWrestling1 #WWE #JakeRoberts #PaulBearer #Undertaker On this day in 1992: The Undertaker stepped in to prevent Jake Roberts attacking the Macho Man. Setting up his face turn and future bout with the snake at WrestleMania VIII. #WWF On this day in 1992: The Undertaker stepped in to prevent Jake Roberts attacking the Macho Man. Setting up his face turn and future bout with the snake at WrestleMania VIII. #WWF #WWE #JakeRoberts #PaulBearer #Undertaker https://t.co/tWl5Stl9CO

The 68-year-old WWE legend mentored The Undertaker during the latter's early days

Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania VIII in 1992. This bout turned out to be the former's last WWE match until his return four years later, in 1996.

The now-retired WWE legend took credit for mentoring The Undertaker during the latter's early days in Vince McMahon's promotion:

“He [The Undertaker] first came to me when he first got there and he said, ‘Jake, I'll be riding with you.’ I’m like, “Well, that's kind of bold. I'm like, ‘Okay, so you want to get underneath the learning tree? I mean, I appreciate you being bold enough to go up and ask me straight out. Hey, man, I'll be glad to share anything I know. ‘He goes, ‘That's great too but I heard you know where all the good strip joints are.’ I said, ‘Worldwide.’ He said, ‘Well, I want to hang with you.’" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast The Undertaker gets up from not one, but TWO of Jake Roberts' DDTs, nails a Tombstone on the outside, and goes to 2-0 at Wrestlemania.



The Creepy Torch has officially been passed. What a guy for Jake to go out against. The Undertaker gets up from not one, but TWO of Jake Roberts' DDTs, nails a Tombstone on the outside, and goes to 2-0 at Wrestlemania.The Creepy Torch has officially been passed. What a guy for Jake to go out against. https://t.co/WDLXsgNO25

Whilst Jake Roberts admitted that he was a bad influence in some capacity to The Deadman, he feels at the end of the day, "Without me, there is no Undertaker."

