"What the F"- Randy Orton reacts as his daughter's name reminds him of current WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has pointed out an interesting tidbit in his girl's name via Instagram.

Randy Orton is currently on a hiatus due to a legitimate back injury. He is seemingly making the most of his time away from the squared circle and is spending tons of time with his family, as seen on his social media handles.

The Viper recently shared a video on his official Instagram account. In the short clip, Orton's daughter Brooklyn can be seen attempting a splash onto a rubber platform. The former world champion mentioned the following in the caption of his post:

"Brooklyn Rose Orton puttin ideas in her daddy’s head. 🤔 "

It didn't take long for Orton to realize that his daughter's initials spelled the word 'BRO,' which is also the nickname of his tag team partner Matt Riddle.

Check out the screengrab of his comment below:

The Viper has an interesting realization

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle have grown quite close over the past year

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle formed a tag team last year, and the duo quickly became a big hit among the WWE Universe. The company capitalized on the same as RK-Bro went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship by defeating AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam 2021.

Orton has had nothing but praise for The King of Bros ever since he began teaming up with him. Here's what he said about Riddle during his conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport:

"When I'm out there in the ring and the red light is on, I'm feeling his energy and the people are feeling it and it's a weird thing he's got. He's got something special. He's a lot smarter than he lets on, on TV, in real life. He's a sharp dude," said Orton.

The Viper further detailed his relationship with Riddle:

"I think - he's lucky to have me there, I'm giving him the rub - I think, I'm more lucky to have Riddle with me because of why you're asking me that question: You're having a lot of fun out there, I see you smiling, I see you having a good time in this babyface run. I think that is directly related to him," added Orton.

One wonders what will happen once Orton makes his way back to WWE TV after he fully heals. Fans of RK-Bro would love to see the duo reunite on TV again after The Viper's potential return.

Do you want another RK-Bro stint once Randy Orton makes his long-awaited WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

