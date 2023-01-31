"What are you girls doing?" - Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY looked like a wrestling school training match, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE offered a packed episode of RAW after Royal Rumble as the show featured a lot of in-ring action, including a singles match between Candice LeRae and IYO SKY. While some fans might have enjoyed the bout, Vince Russo came down heavily on the performers and criticized them for their unpolished performances.

As expected, WWE resumed the Women's Tag Team Championship storyline on RAW this week. LeRae and IYO SKY competed in the second match of the evening and, unfortunately, didn't leave a good impression on Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer claimed that the opening stages of the women's contest were sluggish and reminded him of training matches at wrestling schools.

Russo didn't feel like he was watching two main roster wrestlers perform when LeRae and Sky were in the ring, as he honestly revealed below on Legion of RAW:

"Tell me if I'm wrong. The first couple of minutes of this match, it looked like they were walking through the match at wrestling school. I mean, did it not? I mean, like, I'm watching this and thinking, 'What are you girls doing?' It literally looks like they were half-speeding it and then going, 'I'm supposed to be here, and you're supposed to be here.' And it went on forever." [25:50 - 27:20]

Vince Russo says IYO Sky and Dakota Kai are the least over tag team champions in WWE history

Bayley's Damage CTRL stable has received a lukewarm response from the WWE Universe despite being pushed extensively on TV in recent months.

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice since their returns at SummerSlam, the live crowd reactions haven't been the loudest during their segments and matches.

If it wasn't obvious already, Vince Russo dislikes the pairing and made an eyebrow-raising claim regarding where SKY and Kai stand amongst other tag team champions in WWE history.

"I think you really, really have to go back in the history of tag team wrestling from the WWF. This has to be the least over tag team, literally, in the history of WWF. I meant champions. I'm sorry," Russo clarified. "I'm talking women's, men's, tag teams, period, is what I'm talking about. Period!" [27:21 - 28:00]

