What Goldberg told Braun Strowman off-air after losing the Universal Championship at WrestleMania

Braun Strowman did the unexpected at WrestleMania 36 by beating Goldberg in under 5 minutes to become the new Universal Champion. Braun Strowman was a last-minute addition to the match as the original match had Roman Reigns set to face Goldberg.

However, Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania owing to COVID-19 fears and was replaced by The Monster Among Men. Roman Reigns personally called Strowman and gave him a message.

While Strowman wasn't even scheduled to be at WrestleMania, Goldberg was more than happy to put over the big man. In WWE's Chronicle, a moment after the match shows Goldberg and Strowman embracing. The Hall of Famer Goldberg then tells Strowman that he deserves the win and it was a long time coming.

You deserve it. It's been a long time coming.

What's next for Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman had a good reign as the Universal Champion which came to an end at SummerSlam 2020 when he lost to Bray Wyatt. Now that Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion, it is unlikely that Strowman will be coming near the World Championship anytime soon.

The Monster Among Men appeared on RAW this week and it is possible that he may be drafted to RAW in the coming months.