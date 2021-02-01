What happened backstage after Bianca Belair's Royal Rumble win?

Following Bianca Belair's big Royal Rumble win, she went backstage and shared a heartfelt moment with her husband and fellow WWE Superstar, Montez Ford, and was honored with an ovation by the personnel present in the area.

Bianca Belair is the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner. She entered in at #3 and was the last woman standing in the ring. Belair spent a total of 56:49 minutes in the Royal Rumble match and eliminated Rhea Ripley in the end to win the big one. WWE soon posted backstage footage that was shot minutes after Bianca Belair's win.

In the clip, you can see an emotional Belair hugging Montez Ford and getting an ovation from people present at the spot. Check it out below:

Absolutely great result. Bianca Belair is a total star. Can’t wait to see her Mania journey! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/tz7hDOrraH — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair is currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV

Bianca Belair has been nothing but impressive ever since she moved to the main roster. She had been feuding with Bayley for a while now, and the WWE Universe was getting behind her more and more with each passing day. Bianca Belair has won the big one and is all set to get a guaranteed shot at a Women's title at WrestleMania 37.

HQ pics of Bianca Belair winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.



Photos provided by WWE. pic.twitter.com/mEwTtD5tRU — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 1, 2021

The SmackDown Women's title is currently on the shoulder of Sasha Banks, who has been a part of WWE's main roster for around six years at this point. She has done it all in the business and would be a perfect opponent for Bianca at WrestleMania. It seems likely that WWE will give the fans a Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks outing at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, with the SmackDown Women's title on the line. Bianca winning the belt at The Show of Shows would instantly turn her into a megastar.

Do you want to see Bianca challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania? Or would you like to see her switch brands and challenge someone else? Sound off in the comment section!