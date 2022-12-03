What happened with Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and others after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan, and many others were in action in a Multi-Person Tag Team match after SmackDown went off the air.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown didn't feature top names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Ronda Rousey. The dark match before the show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Drew Gulak in singles action.

After SmackDown went off the air, fans were treated to another dark match featuring several popular names. Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, & Liv Morgan teamed up in a winning effort against Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega) & Damian Priest.

As per PWinsider, the bout lasted about 15 minutes with the majority of the time being dedicated to Moss being beaten up by the villains. The beatdown continued until Strowman entered the ring and put everyone down in his path.

Check out a couple of photos from the dark match below:

Braun Strowman and others were featured on tonight's SmackDown as well

In addition to competing in the dark match, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and others were featured on SmackDown earlier in the night. Strowman didn't compete but came out to assist Kofi Kingston during the singles match between him and GUNTHER. Unfortunately, Kingston still ended up losing the match.

As for Liv Morgan, she was involved in a segment with Damage CTRL. The segment saw Damage CTRL launch a beatdown on Morgan. Suddenly, Tegan Nox made her surprise WWE return and saved Morgan in the process.

Madcap Moss was seen in a backstage segment with Emma. Moss hyped her up and told her that she belongs in WWE. What followed was a singles match between Emma and Shayna Baszler. The quick contest ended with Baszler locking in a Kirifuda Clutch on Emma and picking up the win.

The unusual pairing in the dark match left some fans confused. Check out some of the reactions below:

PWinsider provided some notes from tonight's episode of SmackDown and revealed that WWE originally had different plans for the dark match. The plan initially was to have The Usos take on The Street Profits in tag team action.

What do you think of this unusual alliance? Sound off!

