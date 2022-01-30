What happened after Brock Lesnar left the ring following Royal Rumble 2022 win?

Seconds after Brock Lesnar's huge Royal Rumble victory, Randy Orton came out to pose for the St. Louis crowd.

Brock Lesnar is the winner of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Beast came out at #30 and laid waste to everyone in his path. In the end, Lesnar threw Drew McIntyre out to win the whole thing.

Shortly after Lesnar's big win, Orton came out and posed for the St. Louis crowd. Check out the footage below:

Randy Orton came out after the #RoyalRumble went off the air to pose and send the St. Louis crowd home happy

Randy Orton was one of Brock Lesnar's victims tonight

Brock Lesnar eliminated five men to win the Rumble, and Randy Orton was one of them. The other four were Shane McMahon, Bad Bunny, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

Orton was determined to win this year and become one of only two men to ever win three Rumble matches. It should be noted that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has won three Rumbles in his career (1997, 1998, and 2001).

This was the second Rumble victory of Lesnar's career. His first victory came during his rookie year in WWE (2002-03). Lesnar eliminated The Undertaker to win the 2003 Rumble Match. Lesnar headlined that year's WrestleMania against Kurt Angle and defeated him to win his second WWE title.

As for Randy, he received huge applause from the St. Louis crowd. At one point during the Rumble match, Riddle and Orton were dominating. It seemed like one of the two could end up winning, but things took a turn when Lesnar entered at #30.

Randy Orton is one of the greatest stars to ever compete in the Rumble match. He has won on two occasions (2009 and 2017). It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for him on the road to WrestleMania 38.

On the other hand, Lesnar punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 38. Judging by Roman Reigns' actions tonight, it's safe to assume that Lesnar will collide with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

