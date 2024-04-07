What happened after Night One of WrestleMania XL went off the air

Night One of WrestleMania XL ended with The Bloodline standing tall over the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A report from PWInsider covered what happened after the show went off the air.

Night One of WrestleMania XL saw Rhea Ripley retain her Women's World Championship while two other titles changed hands. The WWE Universe saw Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles while R-Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Titles. The match before the main event of the night saw Sami Zayn finally dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL. This means that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two will now be contested under "Bloodline Rules." PWInsider has reported that after the show went off the air, The Rock and Roman Reigns celebrated on the ramp while Rhodes sat dejected in the ring. Seth Rollins joined his tag team partner and the arena was eventually hit with Rhodes' music before the two superstars made their way to the back.

Rhodes has an uphill battle to fight on Night Two as The Bloodline will be present at ringside. The match will be a no-disqualification and will probably see Reigns' family do whatever it takes for The Tribal Chief to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

