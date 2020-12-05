What happened after Roman Reigns attacked Otis; moment did not air on TV

WWE has released a video showing what happened after Roman Reigns attacked Otis with the steel steps on WWE SmackDown. The main event saw Roman Reigns join forces with Jey Uso to take on Otis and the man he will face at TLC, Kevin Owens.

Although Otis and Owens won via disqualification, Reigns stood tall after attacking Jey Uso and Owens with a steel chair following the match. The Tribal Chief also used the steel steps on Otis during the match, causing the former Heavy Machinery member to require assistance.

The video above shows four referees surrounding Otis as Chad Gable helped him to his feet. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso watched on while Otis winced in pain and hobbled his way to the backstage area.

WWE did not air the footage on this week’s SmackDown. Instead, they cut to a commercial break shortly after Roman Reigns struck Otis multiple times with the steps. Michael Cole explained when the broadcast resumed that Otis had been “taken out” of the match due to the attack.

Roman Reigns’ current WWE status

SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and Denise Salcedo gave their thoughts on Roman Reigns’ storyline on this week’s Smack Talk. Find out what they had to say about the Universal Champion in the video above.

Advertisement

SmackDown began with a promo segment involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and Kevin Owens. It was confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Owens at the TLC pay-per-view on December 20. The match will have a TLC stipulation.

Roman Reigns has successfully defended the Universal Championship three times since he won the title at WWE Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to claim SmackDown’s top male title for the second time in his career.

Advertisement

He went on to retain the Universal Championship against Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions and WWE Hell in a Cell. The former Shield member also defeated Strowman on an episode of SmackDown to keep hold of the title.

Roman Reigns recorded another impressive victory at WWE Survivor Series last month. He defeated his former WrestleMania rival, Drew McIntyre, in a battle of WWE’s two male World Champions.