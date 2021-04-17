What happened with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37 went off air

Universal Champion Roman Reigns sarcastically blew kisses at fans after Night Two of WrestleMania 37 went off the air.

Reigns dominated Edge and Daniel Bryan during the final moments of the Universal title Triple Threat match on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The Tribal Chief then pinned both of his opponents to secure the big victory and leave The Show of Shows still the Universal Champion.

A fan pointed out on Twitter that Reigns reacted to the live audience's negative response by going towards each turnbuckle and sarcastically blowing kisses at them. Another fan then posted the footage from when WrestleMania 37 went off the air. Check it out below:

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel on WWE TV at the moment

Roman Reigns turned heel last year when he returned at SummerSlam and attacked both The Fiend and Braun Strowman in the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Reigns went on to win the Universal title at Payback and no one has been able to take the belt off him ever since.

Roman Reigns has beaten Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and many more top stars over the past few months and there's no telling how long he's going to carry the Universal title. Reigns is at the top of his game currently and it's not going to be an easy task for a WWE Superstar to beat him for the belt.

Roman Reigns recently reacted to the negative reaction that he received at WrestleMania 37. The Head of the Table took to Twitter to post a photo of a fan flipping him off at WrestleMania and sarcastically said that the fans missed their Tribal Chief. It is clear as day that Reigns has embraced the WWE Universe's hate as a bad guy and is simply having fun at their expense at the moment.

What is your opinion of Roman Reigns now that he is a full-fledged heel? Is there something missing or are you enjoying his character?