What happened with The Rock and Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off-air, reveal fans who watched it live

The chaotic scenes involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes didn't end even after RAW went off the air tonight.

The final segment of tonight's edition of WWE RAW was one for the ages. It saw The Great One beating the tar out of Cody Rhodes to the point where he was left with a bloody pulp.

Many fans are already hailing the segment as one of the greatest of all time. Immediately after the show went off the air, The Rock continued his brutal attack on The American Nightmare.

Check out a couple of fan accounts from the show:

The Brahma Bull whispered something in Rhodes' ear earlier in the night, making fans speculate about what he was cooking. It didn't take long for fans to find out that the veteran was telling Rhodes that he would leave him a bloody mess by the end of the show.

The go-home show of RAW for WrestleMania XL will be a must-watch edition as many fans are hoping to see Cody exact revenge on the former WWE Champion. It remains to be seen what happens the next time these two megastars come face-to-face on WWE TV.

What was your immediate reaction to tonight's vicious beatdown? Sound off!

