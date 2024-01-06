What happened after WWE SmackDown went off-air

Video footage from SmackDown has now come to the fore after the show went off air.

The final match of SmackDown pitted Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles against each other to determine the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The Bloodline's interference led to a "No Contest," and Nick Aldis ended up announcing a Fatal Four Way match for Reigns' title at Royal Rumble 2024.

After the show went off the air, fans in attendance were treated to two women's matches. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair scored victories against Ivy Nile and Chelsea Green, respectively.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's interference ended up backfiring on the faction. Nick Aldis has made it clear that he won't play to Reigns' tune, and the latter certainly won't be happy with the announcement.

At Royal Rumble, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will do everything in their power to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is in big trouble and will quite possibly try to devise a plan that ends with The Bloodline aiding him in retaining the title once again.

Will Reigns survive the Fatal Four Way match at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.