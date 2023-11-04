"What the hell are you doing?" – Legend blasts "stupid" incident in Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li WWE RAW match

Xia Li defeated Candice LeRae on the October 30 episode of WWE RAW via referee's decision. Wrestling legend Stevie Richards believes the finish to the match was "stupid" and should have been booked better by WWE's creative team.

The two-minute bout concluded shortly after Li caught LeRae with a kick to the head. As part of the storyline, The Poison Pixie was momentarily knocked out. The referee awarded the win to Li before a trainer arrived to check on LeRae in the corner of the ring.

On his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, Richards pointed out how the medical team member's attempt to help LeRae was unrealistic:

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?" [8:10 – 8:39]

As Richards referenced, Orton repeatedly shouted the word "stupid" at Kingston following a legitimate miscommunication in a match on RAW in 2010.

Stevie Richards questions where Candice LeRae's husband was

On the same show, Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

If WWE's creative team wanted fans to believe LeRae had been knocked out, Stevie Richards thinks Gargano should have run down to the ring:

"Where in the world is he? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly." [9:23 – 9:46]

Moving forward, Xia Li is expected to feud with Becky Lynch after appearing in several backstage segments with The Man in recent weeks.

What did you make of Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here