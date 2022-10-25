Former WWE Champion AJ Styles compared Dominik Mysterio to former star James Ellsworth on the latest episode of RAW.

After Mysterio defeated Styles last week to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career, he called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. Dominik also stated that he's "built differently." Meanwhile, Damian Priest referred to him as the greatest luchador in WWE history.

AJ Styles, however, was far from impressed with the 25-year-old. Replying to Dominik's thoughts on him being the new generation's Eddie Guerrero, he stated that Dom is more akin to James Ellsworth than the legendary star.

Ellsworth then took to Twitter to give his reaction to the matter. He stated:

"What the hell did AJ say?"

You can see Ellsworth's reaction on Twitter below:

After his initial reaction, James Ellsworth posted his real-life reaction to being referenced on RAW by AJ Styles:

Starting as an enhancement talent to be squashed by Braun Strowman, Ellsworth was brought back for a few more matches by the promotion. He was then included in the 2016 SmackDown roster, becoming a part of Styles' feud against Jon Moxley. He was also Carmella's manager as he helped her become the first Ms. Money in the Bank in 2017.

What did you make of Styles comparing Dominik to Ellsworth? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes