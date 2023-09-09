'What is HHH cooking' - Fans can't believe The Judgment Day's next step in WWE

The Judgment Day were extensively involved in the action during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the faction's coronation night at Payback, the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest faced the Brawling Brutes' duo of Butch and Ridge Holland during the latest episode of SmackDown. With fellow stablemate Dominik Mysterio at ringside, Balor and Priest were able to the put the Brutes away, after Balor executed the Coup De Grace on Holland to secure the win.

After the win, the Judgment Day trio were confronted by the newly-formed team of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, this was not the last we saw of the Judgment Day during the episode. In the main event of the night, Jey Uso faced AJ Styles with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa at ringside. During the closing stages of the bout, Styles defied the odds, as he secured the win after hitting Jimmy with the Phenomenal Forearm.

In the aftermath of the match, Styles was able to escape Sikoa's wrath, and walk away victorious. However, it was not meant to be, as the Judgment Day duo of Balor and Priest made their way out and attacked the OC leader. They then threw Styles into the ring which allowed Sikoa to hit the latter with the Samoan Spike.

The show closed with a staredown between the members of the Judgment Day and the Bloodline. Fans have since reacted to the ending of the show and shared their excitement about a potential alliance between two of the most dominant WWE factions in recent times.

Fans wonder if this alliance could result in a huge Survivor Series showdown down the line. It will be interesting to see how this situtation evolves in the coming months.

