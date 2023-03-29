"What is HHH doing," "Frustratingly bad" - Fans believe Triple H is slowly burying top female WWE Superstar

Triple H has made several good choices in terms of booking the show in WWE after he became the Chief Content Officer last year. However, some fans believe that Hunter is slowly killing off Bianca Belair's momentum in the company, and he's on the path to burying one of the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champions.

Last year, Bianca Belair concluded one of the hottest feuds of the year against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, her momentum took a massive turn after the event with the number of feuds she's had under the new regime headed by Triple H.

Fans believe Hunter has slowly cooled down on Belair as a star and favored other talents. The WWE Universe also believes that The Game has prioritized other superstars like Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch over the EST as her 'Mania match barely has a build heading into the show.

Check out some of the reactions:

A @saviortearz Triple H hates Bianca Belair btw Triple H hates Bianca Belair btw

Petter Rosenber @PetterRosenber @Wynttxrr We all know Triple H doesn’t care about Bianca Belair. Vince Book Bianca better than Triple H. Look at Bianca not Triple H is not Advertise her that much @Wynttxrr We all know Triple H doesn’t care about Bianca Belair. Vince Book Bianca better than Triple H. Look at Bianca not Triple H is not Advertise her that much

🇵🇷 Prince 🇮🇹 @WrestlinPrince



Cmon HHH

#WWERaw Bianca Belair is coming up on one year as Champion, the longest reigning black champion in company history and one of the most popular wrestlers on the entire roster……..and this is all you can come up with story wise for her leading into WrestleMania. SMHCmon HHH Bianca Belair is coming up on one year as Champion, the longest reigning black champion in company history and one of the most popular wrestlers on the entire roster……..and this is all you can come up with story wise for her leading into WrestleMania. SMHCmon HHH#WWERaw

Sourav Chaudhury @SouravChaudhur5 @reigns_era Zero build up in their storyline. No proper feud between Bianca Belair and Asuka. Only mist coming out of Asuka mouth doesn't make any sense. No promo between them. Triple H totally ignored their feud. @reigns_era Zero build up in their storyline. No proper feud between Bianca Belair and Asuka. Only mist coming out of Asuka mouth doesn't make any sense. No promo between them. Triple H totally ignored their feud.

Pulling Punches @PullingPunchez #WWERaw

I need to rant and rave.

With respect, what is HHH doing with Bianca Belair?

I have no interest in seeing her face Chelsea Green. Unless Chelsea is going to be a straight beast and give. They need to stop putting BB in these less than great little matches, please I need to rant and rave.With respect, what is HHH doing with Bianca Belair?I have no interest in seeing her face Chelsea Green. Unless Chelsea is going to be a straight beast and give. They need to stop putting BB in these less than great little matches, please #WWERawI need to rant and rave. With respect, what is HHH doing with Bianca Belair? I have no interest in seeing her face Chelsea Green. Unless Chelsea is going to be a straight beast and give. They need to stop putting BB in these less than great little matches, please

Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN @WDEVV7 Bianca Belair Stans: Triple H, make The WWE RAW Women's Division Better!!!



Triple H: Fine, Asuka wins The WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.



Bianca Stans: NO, NO!!! YOU'RE BURYING BIANCA BELAIR!!! Bianca Belair Stans: Triple H, make The WWE RAW Women's Division Better!!!Triple H: Fine, Asuka wins The WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.Bianca Stans: NO, NO!!! YOU'RE BURYING BIANCA BELAIR!!!

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick



Where is the build, the intrigue, the emotions, the stories? There’s been none for Bianca Belair and Asuka, minuscule amount for Charlotte & Rhea.



Does not deserve the main event. @WrestlingNewsCo It’s almost as if Triple H is not even trying to invest any time in the women’s matches at WM 39.Where is the build, the intrigue, the emotions, the stories? There’s been none for Bianca Belair and Asuka, minuscule amount for Charlotte & Rhea.Does not deserve the main event. @WrestlingNewsCo It’s almost as if Triple H is not even trying to invest any time in the women’s matches at WM 39.Where is the build, the intrigue, the emotions, the stories? There’s been none for Bianca Belair and Asuka, minuscule amount for Charlotte & Rhea.Does not deserve the main event.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



HHH, Booker of the year my arse! Yo they cut the Bianca Belair interview segment. Two weeks in a row cutting women segments.HHH, Booker of the year my arse! #WWERaw Yo they cut the Bianca Belair interview segment. Two weeks in a row cutting women segments.HHH, Booker of the year my arse! #WWERaw

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Can't wait for Bianca Belair having to resort to an insufferable joker gimmick after she's completely killed off as a babyface.



Good job, Hunter. Making your father in law real proud. Can't wait for Bianca Belair having to resort to an insufferable joker gimmick after she's completely killed off as a babyface.Good job, Hunter. Making your father in law real proud.

Fans believe a poor match build-up for WrestleMania 39 added with multiple rematches with Damage CTRL for months has killed Bianca Belair's momentum in the company.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H does next with the EST of WWE at the biggest event of the year.

What has Bianca Belair accomplished under Triple H and Vince McMahon's regime in WWE?

In 2020, Bianca Belair left the developmental brand and joined the main roster. During her time under Triple H's reign in the former black-and-gold brand, she won several matches but never became the NXT Women's Champion.

In 2021, the EST went on to cross milestones and set records as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and became one of the first African-American female competitors to headline WrestleMania.

She later started a year-long feud with Becky Lynch under Vince McMahon's regime, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

The EST and The Man faced each other at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam, where Belair came out victorious on both occasions to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

However, fans have questioned her time under Hunter's regime on the main roster as she was rarely featured on television and had multiple rematches with Damage CTRL for months.

Lately, the company has not focused on building up her match against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair's booking under the new regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

