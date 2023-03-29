"What is HHH doing," "Frustratingly bad" - Fans believe Triple H is slowly burying top female WWE Superstar

Triple H has made several good choices in terms of booking the show in WWE after he became the Chief Content Officer last year. However, some fans believe that Hunter is slowly killing off Bianca Belair's momentum in the company, and he's on the path to burying one of the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champions.
Last year, Bianca Belair concluded one of the hottest feuds of the year against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, her momentum took a massive turn after the event with the number of feuds she's had under the new regime headed by Triple H.
Fans believe Hunter has slowly cooled down on Belair as a star and favored other talents. The WWE Universe also believes that The Game has prioritized other superstars like Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch over the EST as her 'Mania match barely has a build heading into the show.
Check out some of the reactions:
Fans believe a poor match build-up for WrestleMania 39 added with multiple rematches with Damage CTRL for months has killed Bianca Belair's momentum in the company.
It will be interesting to see what Triple H does next with the EST of WWE at the biggest event of the year.
What has Bianca Belair accomplished under Triple H and Vince McMahon's regime in WWE?
In 2020, Bianca Belair left the developmental brand and joined the main roster. During her time under Triple H's reign in the former black-and-gold brand, she won several matches but never became the NXT Women's Champion.
In 2021, the EST went on to cross milestones and set records as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and became one of the first African-American female competitors to headline WrestleMania.
She later started a year-long feud with Becky Lynch under Vince McMahon's regime, where she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2022.
The EST and The Man faced each other at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam, where Belair came out victorious on both occasions to retain her RAW Women's Championship.
However, fans have questioned her time under Hunter's regime on the main roster as she was rarely featured on television and had multiple rematches with Damage CTRL for months.
Lately, the company has not focused on building up her match against Asuka at WrestleMania 39.
What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair's booking under the new regime? Sound off in the comments section below.