"What is HHH doing man","He is buried" - WWE Universe criticizes Triple H for popular star's booking on SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has already received plenty of praise and criticism during his time as the creative head for the global wrestling juggernaut. His recent booking of popular star LA Knight has not pleased too many fans.

LA Knight, despite WWE's questionable booking in recent months, got incredibly over with the fans due to his promo skills and personality. However, Triple H has failed to capitalize on the former Million Dollar Champion's momentum.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown Lowdown, LA Knight got in the Street Profits' faces and challenged them to a tag team match. The former IMPACT World Champion promised to defeat them and picked Rick Boogs as his tag team partner for the potential clash. While Boogs was caught by surprise, the expectation is that the clash could take place on next week's episode of SmackDown.

After squaring off against a main event star like Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2023, fans expected bigger things in store for the former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion. A tag team pairing with Rick Boogs is arguably a backward step on LA Knight's route to the main event scene.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest LA Knight got himself over just for pre show dark matches and a directionless tag team with Rick Boogs



LA Knight got himself over just for pre show dark matches and a directionless tag team with Rick Boogs

What is HHH doing man

Chris👌 @Chrissss_Chidi
@WrestlinRealest Shawn Michaels should take over. Trips should just work PPVs. He has been on the decline of late.

Louis Wawrzewski @louiswozzy_
@WrestlinRealest Glad people are slowly realising the booking has been poor for a while now

#KrossCult ⏳ @KarrionKnight @WrestlinRealest



#KrossCult ⏳ @KarrionKnight
@WrestlinRealest

But it could lead to good things for LA who knows

Triple H's booking was criticized by WWE veteran Vince Russo

Vince Russo has been critical of WWE's creative team in recent times, especially the booking on RAW.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, the former writer stated the following about the repetitive nature of the booking on the Monday night show.

"Every match was made on this show. Literally there's nothing booked for three hours. Thank God, we bump into each other in the back and we challenge each other. That's a joke. When that is the extent of your creativity, that is a joke. When people want to tell me what a genius Triple H is, you had an entire show booked by people bumping into each other," said Russo.

The wrestling veteran continued:

"The Imperium walks in on Owens and Sami. Then you had Dominik and Xavier Woods. Then you had Nikki Cross. The entire show is booked by people bumping into each other backstage and making matches. You're gonna tell me that's good television?" [From 8:03 - 9:01]

The 2023 Draft concluded recently, providing the Game with a chance to reset some things in the product. Perhaps that will help him improve the weekly programming.

