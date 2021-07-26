"What was the internet set ablaze for?" - Booker T doesn't understand why fans are upset over Karrion Kross' loss on WWE RAW

This past week on WWE RAW, NXT Champion Karrion Kross brought his undefeated streak to the red brand and lost to Jeff Hardy in under two minutes. But WWE Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't see a problem with this choice.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T expressed his confusion about the fans' frustration following Kross' loss to Hardy.

"What was the internet set ablaze for?" Booker T asked. "It’s not about the match most of the time, it’s about the story. Karrion Kross is a guy who’s the NXT Champion and undefeated down in NXT. Losing to Jeff Hardy in a match that everybody in the world thought Kross making his debut is a match that he’s supposed to win, but Hardy stole a match from Kross. When [WWE are] doing this, [they’re] doing it for a reason. You gotta understand what the reason is opposed to just trying to analyze it and think you know exactly the way it should have gone because you didn’t get what you thought you should’ve got at that moment."

Booker T says fans shouldn't try to analyze Karrion Kross' loss on WWE RAW

Karrion Kross in NXT

Booker T went on to say fans don't know what the future holds for Karrion Kross on WWE RAW. He noted that Kross went back to WWE NXT the following night, and he wondered whether Scarlett will be by Kross' side if he returns to the red brand.

"We don’t know if Kross is going to be back next week, and probably not, and when he does come back we don’t know he’s going to be with Scarlett or not," Booker T continued. "I think people jump the gun so much because it’s like instant coffee. They want it right now, they want instant gratification. I just don’t think you can book the wrestling business around what the fans want on any given night. It would be booking yourself into a corner every week, you just can’t do it."

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Colin Tessier