What does the "LA" in LA Knight actually mean? The WWE star has finally explained it

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE has meant that his name gets chanted loudly every Friday night on SmackDown. Fans have always wondered about the origins of his WWE moniker, and the 40-year-old star spilled the beans about it recently during an interview.

The popular star might seem like a flashy personality in kayfabe, but he had a humble upbringing, as he grew up in a small town before moving to Los Angeles.

After being in the Southern California area for ten years, being called "Mr. LA" whenever he returned home to Hagerstown was common. Many of his friends, who also left their hometowns for bigger opportunities, were greeted similarly.

Knight admitted that his WWE identity was more of a nickname as it seemingly represented his journey, starting in a small town before arriving in Los Angeles, a place that shaped him as a human being and pro wrestling performer.

"It's LA [Los Angeles]! Have you ever been to LA? I'm a small-town boy at heart; I grew up in Hagerstown; have you heard of it? Probably not [laughs]. But when you leave and move to a big town like LA, I lived in LA for about ten years of my life, you leave, and you go to a place like that, and you come home to the small towns, they are like, 'Oh, here comes LA. Here comes Mr. LA!'" said Knight.

The Megastar continued:

"So it's more of a nickname than anything. I have a friend from Buffalo; we call him 'Buffalo.' Another guy, Miami Mike! So, sometimes, you move to these big cities from a small town; you end up picking up these nicknames. So, here we are, LA Knight." [From 04:07 to 04:55]

LA Knight reveals what he likes doing in his free time

WWE Superstars are on the road for almost the entire year, competing on televised shows, live events, and premium live events to entertain the masses. The company schedule is incredibly grueling and can lead to talents not being able to indulge in their hobbies.

LA Knight revealed that while he prioritizes his fitness and spends a lot of time in the gym, he likes meeting his friends for a game of poker. The SmackDown star also plays Basketball and loves being around his pet puppies when he's in his house.

However, LA Knight considers himself a workaholic who has dedicated his life to professional wrestling and the lifestyle that comes with it.

"There are a lot of things, man! Obviously, I keep myself in the gym on a pretty regular basis. I am meticulous with my diet. Sometimes I go play some poker with some friends; I like to play some basketball," said the WWE star. "I've got a couple of puppies over here that I love spending time with. So, yeah, I keep myself busy. Heck, this keeps me busy; work keeps me busy. I mean, I'm doing these interviews. It's been a busy schedule, but it's only going to get busier from here." [From 04:56 to 05:40]

LA Knight also addressed being compared to three WWE legends, and you can read what he had to say right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!