Former champion speaks about what makes The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin special (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker belong on the Mount Rushmore of sports entertainment in the eyes of many fans. Unsurprisingly, the men that have shared the locker room with these legends feel pretty much the same way.

Duane Gill, AKA Gillberg, was Dr. Chris Featherstone's special guest on this week's edition of UnSKripted. He spoke about the legends that he's shared the locker room with - Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Deadman, who remain draws to this day:

"Stone Cold's got the gift. The Undertaker's got the gift. It's just people draw to them, you know what I mean? They've got the gift," said Gillberg. [19:34-19:42]

The former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion also went on to speak about the other member of the sports entertainment trinity, The Rock. The star was effusive with praise.

"The Rock in all honestly deserves everything he's got. Super nice, super cool guy. He always was the nicest with me in everything," added Gillberg. [19:44-19:54].

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker are still relevant in 2022

It may well be almost two decades since Steve Austin and The Undertaker shared a locker room with Gillberg. That said, both men are just as revered and relevant in 2022 as they were in the 1990s.

The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Vince McMahon, an honor reserved only for the cream of the crop. Similarly, The Texas Rattlesnake actually wrestled a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania this year and had a great showing.

Of course, The Rock is perhaps doing the best of the lot, as the top star in tinsel town! Their success certainly lends credence to Gillberg's observation.

