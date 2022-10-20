Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling today. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently heaped praise on the faction.

The villainous group is at the peak of its power as they hold almost all the major titles in the male division. The addition of Sami Zayn to The Bloodline has provided a fresh new direction for the group as the Honorary Uce is often at the heart of the most entertaining segments.

During a recent edition of the Oh..You Didn't Know Podcast on AdFreeShows, Road Dogg talked about Roman Reigns' faction, comparing them to DX.

"Man, The Bloodline is so cool right now. There's nothing better in the world of sports entertainment or professional wrestling than Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. It's the best thing going. It was almost like, 'What do you need DX for?' These guys are the cat's pajamas, and they are today. We were 25 years ago and these cats are today."

The Hall of Famer also spoke about the different dynamics of The Bloodline's members.

"The characters in The Bloodline are so dynamic and interesting. You've got Jey who's like the heel hot head, and Roman has to put him in his place and you got Sami. It just seems like the perfect vehicle for great stories on wrestling right now."

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns is at the height of his powers in WWE. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over two years and currently holds both world championships in the singles division.

Roman will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While the match came as a shock to many, it is bound to be a marquee affair that will feature the company's biggest star against the social media megastar.

The Head of the Table will also have to keep an eye on Bray Wyatt as the recently rehired star has a score to settle with him. Roman kickstarted his current Universal title reign by defeating Bray and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match and the Eater of the Worlds could be looking for some retribution.

Would you like to see a potential match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

