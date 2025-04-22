  • home icon
  What Pat McAfee most likely told Gunther backstage before ruthless choke-out on RAW noted by WWE veteran (Exclusive)



By Lennard Surrao
Modified Apr 22, 2025 08:21 GMT
Gunther was unforgiving on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]
Gunther was unforgiving on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]

The RAW after WrestleMania 41 expectedly featured some big moments, and one of them was Gunther snapping at the commentary team. While reacting to the segment, Vince Russo speculated about what McAfee would have wanted Gunther to do.

Fresh off his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania Saturday, Gunther certainly wasn't a happy man as the crowd also targeted him by chanting 'you tapped out.'

An infuriated Ring General first grabbed Michael Cole before proceeding to choke Pat McAfee, and the announcer's face made it look like Gunther legitimately hurt him. During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt Pat might have told Gunther to lay it in before the angle, as it would elevate it visually for the audience.

As things panned out, the segment came across really well, and Vince Russo praised the personalities involved for playing their parts to perfection.

"I guarantee you, because bro, you could see the blood rushing on McAfee's head. I guarantee you McAfee said to Gunther, 'Choke me out.' That's my point guys, he was so red in the face. He said to Gunther, 'Do not make his look namby pamby, choke me out', and that was real good." [45:14 - 46:00]
Vince Russo admitted that while they criticize many aspects of the WWE product, the angle involving Gunther was well done on RAW and amongst the best things that happened throughout WrestleMania week.

"Again, we bury everything, but this was the best thing that happened all weekend long." [44:30 - 44:41]

Gunther has gotten some of his heat back after RAW, and Vince Russo believed it was necessary for WWE to ensure it happened after his crushing defeat at WrestleMania.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Lennard Surrao
