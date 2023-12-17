"What a phony hypocrite," "Liar" - CM Punk receives massive backlash for a recent comment on Instagram

CM Punk's recent comment about his WWE return didn't sit well with fans on Twitter.

Punk's return was celebrated by the WWE Universe, and fans are excited to see him compete in the ring against Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour live event on December 26 and 30. The former WWE Champion will also enter next year's Men's Royal Rumble match in an attempt to secure a main event spot at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk recently opened up about his WWE return during an Instagram live session. He made it known that this return isn't about him but the fans.

Check out his full comments below:

"This isn’t about me, this is about us. This is about everybody that is behind me that for ten years didn’t forget, chanted my name. I’m going to put the boots back on for all of ya’ll. We’re going to go on this journey together."

Punk's comments received a variety of reactions from fans on Twitter. Many slammed Punk in the replies, as can be seen below:

CM Punk once vowed to never return to WWE

After his WWE exit in 2014, Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast and opened up in detail about what led to him quitting the promotion. Punk took massive shots at Vince McMahon and Triple H and made it clear that he would never work for the Stamford-based promotion again.

Punk stayed away from pro wrestling for seven long years before making his big return in AEW. Unfortunately, the run didn't last long, and he was out of the promotion earlier this year following a backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In: London.

The Voice of the Voiceless finally signed a deal with WWE and made his surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

What are your thoughts on Punk's comment on the IG live session? Sound off!