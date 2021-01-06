"What was the point of having all those legends there?" - Former WWE writer reveals a big issue with RAW Legends Night [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed WWE RAW Legends Night. He said that the legends who were on the red brand this week could have been used better, as they should have had more meaningful roles.

Russo was a former WWE writer in the 90s before he signed with WCW in 1999. He is also a former member of the creative team in TNA Wrestling, which is now known as IMPACT Wrestling. Russo has had a legendary career behind the scenes in professional wrestling.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of how WWE had booked Legends Night. He said that, in most cases, it felt like the legends' presence on the show was pointless.

"This felt like these legends just showed up today and they figured out what to do with them today. That's what this whole show felt like because even at the end, Booker T comes out, where was Booker? And bro, let's face it, that guys one of the biggest stars you had there. Where was Booker? This seems like they cast these roles for these legends today. I'm going to ask you one simple question, Chris. What was the point of having all those legends there? Give me one point. What was the reason?," said Russo.

Russo argued that it felt like the creative team didn't have any firm plans for the legends ahead of the show. He criticized this lack of planning and pointed to the relative absence of Booker T as one of the show's most glaring missteps.

Vince Russo says he would have extensively planned WWE RAW Legends Night

Russo also spoke about how he would have sure that every legend had an interesting segment. That way, per Russo's argument, each one of them would have had a noteworthy role on the show. Russo explained how he would have planned the whole show out to meet this goal.

"Here's what I would have done. There are 25 writers there or whatever it is... I would have gotten them a list of the legends, I would have broken them down into teams - here's three legends, come up with something special and unique for this legend - and have each team work on what these legends are going to do. That's what I would have done," said Russo.

