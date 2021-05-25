What Randy Orton texted Riddle after he performed an RKO on RAW

WWE veteran Randy Orton sent a text to Riddle after the latter performed an RKO during his match on tonight's edition of RAW.

Riddle and Randy Orton have formed one of the most interesting tag teams over the past few weeks on the red brand. Their chemistry as a team took off to such a level that there have been murmurs of a tag team title shot after their feud with The New Day comes to an end.

Riddle took on Xavier Woods in singles action on tonight's RAW to further their feud, and the finish to the match must have certainly left The Viper surprised.

Riddle executed an RKO on Woods during the final moments of the match and pinned him for the win. This wasn't enough for him though as he went on to do the Randy Orton pose and dedicated the win to The Viper.

Riddle appeared on RAW Talk following the show and stated that he wanted to take redemption for Orton with a win over Woods. Fans might remember that Orton lost to Woods' partner Kofi Kingston on last week's RAW.

Riddle also revealed that Randy Orton sent him a text following the RKO spot. Check out Riddle's full comments below (quotes courtesy WrestlingInc):

“I wanted to get redemption for Randy. I knew he was busy tonight, I heard he was watching Operation Gumbo Drop and eating some munchies. He knows how to take care of his body.”

“Randy was like, ‘I saw that, bro.'”

“If you know Randy like I do, there’s always a pause between his texts. I know he called me bro in his own subtle way.”

Riddle also revealed that he didn't ask Orton's permission before using the RKO on Woods:

“No, I didn’t ask him permission [laughs]. If I made the move look bad, he’d have been pi**ed. But I made the move look sweet and got the win over a great superstar.”

Riddle and Randy Orton's alliance has been a big hit with the fans

Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up for the first time on the April 26 edition of RAW in a winning effort against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The duo went on to team up with The New Day and the quartet won an 8-man tag team match against AJ Styles, Omos, Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

Fans have been all praises for R-K-Bro ever since the team formed on TV and it would be interesting to see how WWE handles the duo moving forward.

Would you like to see Randy Orton and Riddle capture the RAW Tag Team titles somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comment section below!