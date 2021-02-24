"What does it really mean? Zero" - Arn Anderson speaks honestly about a WWE title

WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship in May 2019, and the title has always been seen as the second coming of the Hardcore Championship. The 24/7 title belt has since been R-Truth's favorite accessory since the beginning, and as of this writing, he astonishingly has 49 reigns.

Arn Anderson, however, is not a fan of the Championship. During a recent episode of ARN on AdFreeShows.com, the former WWE producer and host Conrad Thompson reviewed the WWE Elimination Chamber 2011 PPV, which had a tag team championship match featuring the team of Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov.

Arn Anderson explained that WWE didn't look at tag team wrestling as a necessary aspect of the product, and it wasn't pushed hard enough. Anderson said tag team wrestling was a novelty act, and he compared it to the 24/7 Championship.

While Anderson loved R-Truth, the AEW personality said that the 24/7 Championship meant absolutely nothing.

Anderson had the following to say:

"It is. I love Santino. And it was a 'ha-ha deal.' You know, they didn't need the titles. They didn't need to be associated with the titles. And, to be honest with you, remember, plug in your memory banks; in those days, tag teams were not looked at as being a necessity.

They weren't being pushed; it's just like a novelty. It was like the 24/7 title is right now. What does it really mean? Zero. No disrespect to Truth. Truth is an entertaining son of a gun. Great guy."

How WWE has used the 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 title segments were entertaining during the early days of the Championship, but the hype has predictably and gradually vanished. The Superstars involved in the 24/7 title scene are those talents usually seen in catering and have no creative direction from the company.

However, the 24/7 Championship is presently getting a lot of mainstream attention as Bad Bunny is the titleholder. The Hispanic megastar even sported it during his recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

Bad Bunny performed on SNL tonight with the WWE 24/7 Championship in hand.



What a wild sentence 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EcKTQXkeUn — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 21, 2021

BREAKING: Bad Bunny escapes the #SNL post-show hug session still 24/7 Champion. With this, Bad Bunny remains the only undefeated champion in @WWE history. pic.twitter.com/Siz5vPU4bp — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) February 21, 2021

The 24/7 title might not have any value or lineage in kayfabe terms, but WWE has always used it as a tool to attract more mainstream traction. Is that the best way to utilize the title? How long until the championship gets retired for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.