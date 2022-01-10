Roman Reigns is regarded as one of the top stars in WWE today. Alongside his arch-rival Brock Lesnar, Reigns has established his place at the top of the pedestal in WWE.

Besides his success in WWE, Reigns has also shared the spotlight in Hollywood alongside his cousin The Rock.

In 2019, Reigns was a part of the Fast & Furious franchise movie Hobbs & Shaw. With that being said, what role did Roman Reigns play in Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Shaw?

In the movie, Hobbs & Shaw, Reigns played the role of one of Hobbs' Samoan brothers. Reigns' character in the film was named Mateo.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion had incredible strength in the movie as he was part of the big action scenes with Hobb. Reigns usually assisted Hobbs, Shaw, and Hattie against shadowy tech cult Eteon and evil super soldier Brixton.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Reigns didn't have many dialogues. However, Mateo's character lets the action do the talking.

Despite not getting as much screen time as expected, Reigns' acting in Hobbs & Shaw caught the eye of fans around the globe.

Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022

Roman Reigns will most likely defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. The bout was teased at the end of the January 7 episode of SmackDown. Following SmackDown's main event, Rollins appeared backstage and laughed maniacally in The Tribal Chief's face. This came after Adam Pearce said he'll pick Roman's Royal Rumble opponent by the end of the night.

Roman was originally scheduled to defend his Universal title against Brock Lesnar at Day 1. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, he was forced to withdraw. Hours before Day 1, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship bout. He faced Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and then-WWE Champion Big E. Lesnar ended up winning the WWE title.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, the chances of Roman facing Seth Rollins at the same WWE premium live event seems to be high.

