"What a shame," "Hunter is clueless," "Use him Triple H" - Fans react to a recent report of 4-time champion's status with WWE

Triple H's booking of WWE's main roster has shown successful results over the past few months, as several premium live events have ended up breaking records and setting new ones in the process. Fans recently reacted to a report regarding Carlito's status with the company.

After becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has rehired several superstars from the past and gave a new life to the main roster with talent from the developmental brand. However, some stars failed to make an impression, and others were hardly featured on weekly shows.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, WWE signed Carlito, but The Caribbean Cool is yet to make his television return because the company "couldn't figure out" what to do with the former United States Champion.

Fans online have since reacted to the news and questioned the management on why Carlito hadn't been used yet.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see when The Caribbean Cool makes his first full-time appearance for the company.

Carlito only made one WWE appearance under Triple H's creative leadership

Earlier this year, Triple H and the management gave their blessing to Rey Mysterio and revived the Latino World Order for the new generation. The Master of 619 took Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega under his wing to revive the stable.

After the stable was revived, they competed against top stables such as The Judgment Day and The Bloodline on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown under Triple H's creative leadership. During the annual Draft, the stable was moved to the blue brand.

However, they feuded with The Judgment Day for a while and even backed up Bad Bunny heading into Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash 2023. At the event, Bunny faced Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, and Carlito returned to help the Latino World Order.

This was his only appearance under Hunter's creative leadership in 2023 as of now. During the Pandemic Era, Carlito made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble and even teamed up with Jeff Hardy after the event for a tag team match on Monday Night RAW.

