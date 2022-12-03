"What a shame" - WWE star Ludwig Kaiser reacts to Germany's surprise exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser recently reacted to Germany's surprise exit from the FIFA World Cup.

The German National Team finished in third place in their group after winning just one out of their three matches. Their only win in this year's tournament was against Costa Rica, whom they beat 4-2.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the German superstar reacted to his nation's exit from the World Cup. Despite the country's exit from the competition, he believes that the team has major potential to turn things around in the future.

"What a shame. This team has potential though. Big comeback 2026." wrote Kaiser.

Germany started off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to Japan. The team was then held to a 1-1 draw against 2010 champions Spain in their second group game.

This is the second World Cup in a row that Germany have been eliminated from the competition in the group stages. Heading into the 2018 World Cup, Die Mannschaft were the defending champions but got eliminated in the group stages, as well.

Ludwig Kaiser is currently working alongside Gunther in WWE

Ludwig Kaiser broke on to the WWE main roster alongside Gunther and has primarily worked as the mouthpiece for the Intercontinental Champion.

Upon his call-up to the main roster, the former Marcel Barthel underwent a name change. His first match on SmackDown saw him team up with Gunther to beat Drew Gulak and Ricochet.

This led to a heated feud between Gunther and Sheamus, who unsuccessfully challenged for the Intercontinental Championship twice. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Kaiser and Gunther reunited with Giovanni Vinci to reform Imperium, as they continued their feud with The Brawling Brutes for numerous months.

Kaiser and Vinci are former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. They have held the titles twice and will look to add more gold to Imperium on the main roster.

