What Stone Cold Steve Austin told Theory to do at WrestleMania 38 during their angle

Stone Cold returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 after an absence of 19 years. He faced Kevin Owens on Night 1 of WrestleMania. But Steve Austin wasn't done. He was a major part of WrestleMania Night Two, stunning Vince McMahon, Theory, and Pat McAfee.

Soon after Vince defeated McAfee in a match, Steve Austin made his way down the ring to ruin McMahon's celebrations with his protege Theory. He then went on to stun Vince McMahon and the current US Champion. Theory was praised for selling the Stone Cold Stunner very well.

Speaking on After The Bell, Theory revealed what Stone Cold told him backstage at WrestleMania right before their segment. He detailed how excited he was to work with Austin and said that The Rattlesnake gave him precise instructions:

"I remember him telling me when I was standing in the corner and he was arguing with Mr. McMahon. He’s like, ‘I’ll give you this look, and when I give you this look, start throwing. Come at me and start throwing some punches.'"

Stone Cold's instructions to Theory paid off

The US Champion revealed that Austin told him to wait for a signal before attacking him while he argued with McMahon. Austin told him to come at him only after he gave him a look.

He further said he was 'ready to go' when Austin gave him a look. The youngest US Champion admitted he felt great being in the ring with greats like McMahon and Steve Austin at the same time:

"As soon as he looked at me, I was like, 'oh hell yeah.' It was so fun. It’s so cool just enjoying those moments. You’re standing there, and you’re in the ring with Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. I’m just like, ‘wow.’ It’s speechless sometimes. I don’t even have words for that."

The segment was well-liked by fans and critics, and Theory was praised for his work at WrestleMania 38.

