"What is so stunning about you?"- Ex-WWE star on questioning Steve Austin's gimmick

Tom Prichard reflected on an interesting talk he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin back when he was still donning the persona of 'Stunning' Steve Austin.

Stone Cold made a name for himself in WCW as 'Stunning' Steve Austin in 1991-95. He later signed with WWE and was initially dubbed "The Ringmaster." He later turned into an anti-hero named Stone Cold Steve Austin becoming a megastar.

WWE veteran Tom Prichard was a guest on It's My Wrestling Podcast and recalled asking Austin about his 'Stunning' gimmick. According to Prichard, he once asked Austin what was 'Stunning' about him. Prichard then took a good look at Austin and got his answer.

"I look to Steve and say what is so stunning about you because he had long, stringy hair. And as I'm saying as he's drinking a beer and has cigarette in his mouth or chewed tobacco and it's, like, man, Stunning Steve Austin. So that was something to think about because the name has to match the persona, the persona has to match the name, you have to interest me. I've had some horrible names and some horrible persona, so I'm not knocking any of those, I'm just saying you have to find what is your fit, and how to make it fit."

'Stunning' Steve Austin did well but didn't hold a candle to Stone Cold Steve Austin

The 'Stunning' Steve Austin character helped Austin get noticed while in WCW. He was a solid mid-card act and won the US Heavyweight title on two occasions. Austin also won the WCW World Tag Team titles with Brian Pillman.

Noah Boo-wart @OozingNeon Watching Great American Bash ‘91. This is the first time I’m seeing “Stunning” Steve Austin, and it’s in a scaffold match with Bobby Eaton. Watching Great American Bash ‘91. This is the first time I’m seeing “Stunning” Steve Austin, and it’s in a scaffold match with Bobby Eaton. https://t.co/lFMaJQ67vz

When Austin adopted the gimmick of "Stone Cold" in WWE, he immediately became a hot act. Austin won three Royal Rumble matches in 1997, 1998, and 2001. He won the WWE title on six occasions and was instrumental in WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

Austin retired in 2003 due to a nagging neck injury. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

