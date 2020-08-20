'It felt like a really low road' - Arn Anderson blasts controversial storyline involving Shawn Michaels

WWE has had its fair share of absurd storylines over the years. However one of the most peculiar angles WWE ever had was Shawn Michaels teaming up with 'God' to take on Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at Backlash 2006. Arn Anderson talked about the match involving 'God' on his podcast this week.

The story received a lot of backlash (no pun intended!) from the fans and it is till this day considered one of the more disrespectful angles in WWE.

Arn Anderson blasts the God storyline

While talking about this controversial storyline on his podcast, Arn Anderson revealed that he was not very pleased with it. He went on to say that the angle made him unhappy to be part of the business. Arn Anderson believed WWE went a bit too far with the angle

“Sometimes you go too far and what you think is going to be entertaining just comes across as going too far. That was one of those deals that didn’t really make me feel good about the business. It felt like a really low road. When you pick and choose when you do the low road stuff, and when it’s at the top and it’s their idea, then it’s just entertainment. But if somebody else would have come up with that and the mood wasn’t right, you would have really got crucified over it.”

Shawn Michaels has been involved in quite a few controversies throughout his career, but it is safe to say that this one wasn't his fault.