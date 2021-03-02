"What he did was throw me out as bait" - Big E created a dating profile using Arn Anderson's shirtless backstage photo 

Big E is currently experiencing a successful spell as a singles superstar in the WWE. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has also apparently been trying his luck with the ladies on dating apps.

It has been revealed that Big E once used an old backstage photo of Arn Anderson to create a fake profile on a dating app. Arn Anderson reacted to the story during the latest edition of 'ARN - Ask Arn Anything' on AdFreeShows.

Absolutely not: Arn Anderson on if he knew about Big E's dating app stunt

Host Conrad Thompson revealed that Big E once clicked a picture of topless Arn Anderson ironing his shirt backstage. Big E would later use the photo to create a dating profile, and Anderson admitted that he had no idea about it.

Anderson opined that the photo would have certainly gone viral and joked that Big E would have been responsible for destroying the lives of many women. Anderson has been happily married for 38 years, and he understands that Big E just used him as bait.

"Absolutely not (laughs). So, I'm ironing a shirt? Well, number one, I'm certain it went viral, which means that Big E is now responsible for making all those ladies just miserable because they got turned down, obviously, because I've been married for thirty-something years, thirty-eight I believe. Happily married for 38 years, so what Big E did was throw me out as bait and no cigar. But I've not heard of that."

"Was he pretending for a moment that that was who was at the end of the rainbow?"

Conrad Thompson would then explain the meaning of catfishing when it comes to online dating, which is essentially the activity of creating fake profiles with the purpose of deception.

Advertisement

Conrad noted the following:

"Yeah, I think it is referred to in that world as catfishing. So, instead of using his own photo and communicating with people as Big E, he was communicating as Marty Lunde (Arn Anderson)."

Thompson was also curious about the messages Big E must have received on the fake Arn Anderson profile. He even speculated about Big E possibly using Arn Anderson's famous lines while interacting with ladies, and the AEW personality had a cheeky response:

"Isn't that gimmick infringement?"

The story above makes us wonder: what kind of messages did Big E actually get? Will it ever be known? We'll have to wait for Big E's response on this one.

Please credit 'ARN - Ask Arn Anything' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.