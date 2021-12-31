WWE will kickstart 2022 with a bang as the company prepares for the Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE Day 1 will feature several notable names from the present-day WWE roster. The event will also showcase some high-staked title matches, including a blockbuster showdown between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Universe seems to be excited for Day 1. But what time does WWE Day 1 start?

WWE Day 1 will begin at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT for fans in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, WWE Day 1 will start at 7 PM ET. The main card match will begin at 8 PM ET.

WWE Day 1 will start at 7 PM CST for fans in Canada.

In Europe, WWE Day 1 will begin from 2 PM CEST onwards.

In India, the WWE Day 1 kick-off show will start at 5:30 AM. The main card will begin at 6:30 AM.

WWE Day 1 will take place on 1st January 2022 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the US, Day 1 will be streaming on Peacock. Outside the US, it will be available on the WWE Network.

WWE Day 1 full match card

As mentioned, the match card for WWE Day 1 is stacked. Here is the entire line-up for the show:

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (Kick-off show) Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lic Morgan for the RAW Women’s Championship The Usos (c) vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Edge vs. The Miz in a singles match Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a singles match RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship

WWE will aim to kickstart 2022 with an incredible outing, courtesy of their first pay-per-view of the year.

Edited by Abhinav Singh