"What a tragedy!" - WWE legend recalls his time working with Owen Hart (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jim Brunzell recently spoke about former Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart.

Owen was one of the most popular stars of WWE during the late '90s. He was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and had several runs with the Tag Team Championship. However, the Hart family sweetheart, unfortunately, passed away at WWE's Over the Edge 1999 pay-per-view when he fell from the rafters while making his way entrance.

On this week's episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Brunzell spoke fondly of Owen Hart. He mentioned that Owen was a great person to be around and had a knack for the business. He mentioned that the events of Over the Edge back in 1999 were an absolute tragedy for the company.

"Owen Hart was a sweetheart of a guy and he was so conscientious. He was so talented. I spent a couple of weeks with him on the road." Jim continued, "He was a good kid and so talented. Oh, what a tragedy! Wonderful kid." [24:21 - 25:46]

Jim recalled an incident with Owen Hart during his time in WWE

During the same conversation, Brunzell recalled a hilarious incident from their time on the road. He mentioned that Owen was once so frustrated that he kicked a car dashboard and broke the windshield.

"I'll tell you what happened one night. He had hurt his knee a little bit and we were in California. We tried three different hotels to get a room. We had to fly out at 8 o'clock the next morning. We were going from one Marriott to wherever it was. So the third one I went to and I came back and I said, 'Owen, it's booked. We don't have any rooms.' He kicked the dash with his good leg and it shattered the windshield."

Jim continued to elaborate on the incident:

"When he kicked the dashboard, the window broke, and he looked at me and said, 'Oh, Jimmy I'm so sorry.' But it worked out okay." [From 24:35 - 25:49]

After Owen's passing, several WWE stars, including Triple H, Chyna, Val Venis, The Undertaker, JBL, Edge, Jeff Jarrett, and many others, attended his funeral on May 31, 1999.

