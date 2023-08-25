"What a tribute this could be" - WWE Universe pushes for Bray Wyatt and fellow star to be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame 

WWE fans were shocked and saddened by the news that Bray Wyatt had passed away on August 24th at the age of 36

Tributes have since come in from fans, WWE Superstars, performers in other organizations, and celebrities from all over. This shows the reach that Wyatt and his characters had around the world.

One thing that many fans seem to agree on following his untimely passing is he deserves to be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame, in the same way, that Eddie Guerrero was inducted a few months after his passing in 2006.

Also, fans are pushing for WWE to induct Brodie Lee, who was known as Luke Harper. The former star passed away in December 2019 while wrestling for AEW but hasn't yet been discussed for the Hall of Fame.

Fans also noted that there are only two men who could step in and pay tribute to their fellow Wyatt Family members, and they are Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman.

WWE are expected to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt tonight on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is mere hours away, and the company may have plans to tribute the episode to Bray Wyatt. There have been rumors that the company has canceled meetings and halted plans. This has led fans to believe this could be an episode similar to Eddie Guerrero's tribute back in November 2005.

Wyatt was an active WWE Superstar at the time of his passing, and the company has since announced that all of the money from his merchandise sales will go to support his family.

At this difficult time, everyone at Sportskeeda passes on their condolences to the Rotunda family, his partner Jojo, and his children.

