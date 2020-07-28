What Vince McMahon really thinks of Aleister Black's position in WWE revealed

Aleister Black is no longer the force that he was once on WWE RAW. Ever since Paul Heyman has left, Aleister Black's role has seemingly sunk to that of a side character. There have been multiple reports on Aleister Black's position on WWE RAW no longer being that of a top contender and that he might lose his push. After Seth Rollins took out Aleister Black's arm last week, it appeared as though Vince McMahon was having Aleister Black written off WWE TV as he did not see anything in him.

However, according to the latest reports from Alex McCarthy, this does not appear to be the case at all. In fact, Vince McMahon is a fan of Aleister Black and is instead worried about his gimmick limiting him on WWE RAW.

Vince McMahon worried about Aleister Black's position on the WWE RAW roster

Following reports from Tom Colohue, stating that Vince McMahon felt that there was something missing in Aleister Black's current gimmick on WWE RAW. This now has been backed up by Alex McCarthy, who stated that the WWE Chairman was not sour on Aleister Black. Vince McMahon is apparently a fan of Aleister Black but feels that his gimmick limits what he can do.

"Vince is a huge fan of the performer – and of Tommy. Size. Agility. Skill. But he is worried the character is a gimmick and will limit him.”

The report further stated that Aleister Black 'drank the Heyman kool aid' and was very disappointed when Paul Heyman had to leave his position as the WWE RAW Executive Director.

However, now it has been confirmed that any report that Vince McMahon is giving up on Aleister Black does not really hold any merit. Instead, while Vince McMahon may feel that Aleister Black's character is 'narrow' there are aspects of the darker elements of his character that are yet to be explored in WWE.

It looks like WWE and Vince McMahon could rebrand Aleister Black to make sure that his gimmick is better suited to WWE RAW and we could see a different version of Black on WWE TV before long.

Now, with Aleister Black's eye apparently being damaged on WWE RAW, it remains to be seen what's next for the Superstar.