"Have fun" - Bobby Lashley reveals what Vince McMahon told him during Lana storyline

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with The Wrap and revealed what Vince McMahon told him during his romantic storyline with Lana.

Bobby Lashley is currently WWE Champion and is having the best run of his career. Back in 2019/20, though, things weren't clicking for The Almighty.

WWE put him into a controversial angle with Lana and Miro (then Rusev). The angle saw Lana and Lashley professing their love for each other, with Miro trying to exact revenge on the latter for the same.

Bobby Lashley opened up on the angle and stated that it was done to help him "chill out and relax." Lashley then revealed what Vince McMahon told him when he was taken aback by the storyline.

"I was going into it and I was a little taken back. But then when I sat back and I actually realized, because I had a talk with Vince, and he told me, ‘Man, I want you to just go out there and have fun.’ And that was one thing that you have to do."

Say what you will about my history with @fightbobby...this is a man that believed in me and my passion for this business. I couldn’t be more proud of his moment of becoming @WWE Champion. pic.twitter.com/xnhhbG0dTJ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley's push kicked off after his separation from Lana

Last year, after Lana accidentally cost Bobby Lashley the WWE title at Backlash, he parted ways with her. Lashley and MVP then formed The Hurt Business, and the faction is currently going strong on the red brand.

While Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are also the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Bobby Lashley won the WWE title by defeating The Miz on last week's edition of WWE RAW. His win was a dominant one, and Lashley will seemingly be going to WrestleMania with the coveted belt on his shoulder.

